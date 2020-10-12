Family service moves

A FAMILY church service in Henley is changing venues.

Trinity at Four is to move its regular Sunday 4pm services from Holy Trinity Church in Church Street to Christ Church in Reading Road from October 25.

Since it began in September 2018, the service has been steadily growing.

Sam Brewster, minister at Trinity at Four, said: “While we have loved meeting at Holy Trinity, we are finding that the facilities there can no longer accommodate the groups and activities we run each Sunday for the children. This has only been heightened by the new covid safety requirements.

“Based at Christ Church, we will be able to safely resume our normal Sunday children's groups alongside our Sunday services.”