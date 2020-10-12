Cinema closed again due to virus

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley shut its doors for the second time this year because of the impact of the coronavirus.

Its owner, Cineworld, announced it was temporarily shutting its 127 cinemas across the country, putting 5,500 jobs at risk.

The announcement was made just days after the release of the latest James Bond film was pushed back again to next spring.

The Henley cinema in Boroma Way had opened at the end of July, having been closed for four months, and shut again at the end of business (Thursday).

In a statement, Picturehouse Cinemas said: “We cannot reiterate enough how difficult this decision was and how devastated we are to be in this position.

“We did everything in our power to support the safe, sustainable re-openings of our cinemas and we are very grateful to our employees who adapted quickly to their new roles so that our cinemas adhered to the government guidelines to ensure that our customers had a safe and enjoyable experience with us.

“At present, there is no set date for re-opening. However, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any updates once film studios are able to bring their major film releases back to the big screen.

“We will also continue to follow government and health authority guidelines to ensure that upon re-opening, the health and safety of our staff and customers remains our priority.”

Picturehouse members will not lose the value of the fees paid as the company will be extending the membership period for the time the cinema is closed. All customers who pre-booked tickets online, via its app or on the phone will receive a refund automatically.

Cineworld has also temporarily closed all its 536 Regal cinemas in America.

No Time to Die, which is reportedly Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, was due to be released in the spring but was then pushed back until next month before being delayed again to April 2 next year.