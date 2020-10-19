Student midwife stops for crash during virtual London Marathon run

A WOMAN running the virtual London Marathon had to stop temporarily when she witnessed a car crash.

Rosie Morgan, 26, from Caversham, was 13 miles into her challenge when she saw two cars collide in Reading.

The student midwife called the emergency services and directed traffic from the middle of the road while waiting for them to arrive.

Miss Morgan, a former Henley College student, said: “I had stopped just by the roundabout where TGI Fridays is and decided to have a quick protein bar, knowing that I still had half the run to go.

“As I restarted, I was coming along Caversham Road when I saw a car come out of a side road and straight into the side of another car.

“As a student midwife, we are told that if you see something like that, it is your duty to stop and make sure that everyone is fine.

“I was wearing the brightest colours I could possibly have been and I stood in the middle of the road to make sure the drivers in the car were okay and to make sure we could get the ambulance to them.

“I got very cold because I was only wearing a vest top and shorts and it wasn’t ideal because it was hard to get going again.”

The actual marathon in April was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic so the organisers asked the 40,000-plus participants to run 26.2 miles “virtually” on their own on Sunday, October 4, when it rained heavily.

Miss Morgan was delayed by 40 minutes on her 26.2-mile run, which was meant to be from Caversham to Henley and back but she changed this when she encountered a fallen tree on the towpath in Sonning.

She had to turn around and instead decided to do 11 loops between Reading bridge and Caversham bridge.

She was still able to finish in a time of four hours and 25 minutes.

Miss Morgan, who was running her first London Marathon, said: “I definitely wasn’t prepared emotionally. It was very tough but left me feeling like I could take on the world.

“The people of Caversham were absolutely amazing. They kept waving and cheering me on, which really helped.

“I was very surprised with my time, particularly with the weather and the break in the middle.”

She was running for the Kidney Wales Foundation as her best friend, Zoe Richards, has stage 5 chronic kidney disease and will require a transplant in the near future.

Miss Morgan grew up in Caversham with her family and then went to Cardiff and Vale College to do her access to health sciences course for one year, which is where she met Miss Richards.

She is currently living with her grandparents, Jo and Dudley, in Albert Road, while working at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Her parents now live in Bridgend. Miss Morgan has raised £300 so far. To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/rosiebethmarathon

Meanwhile, an officer at RAF Benson has now raised more than £50,000 for charity after completing the London Marathon dressed as a stormtrooper for the fifth time. Squadron Leader Jez Allinson was a big Star Wars fan as a child and has taken part in the event while wearing the costume every year since 2016.

This year, he was raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation UK and Spread a Smile, charities which grant the wishes of children and young people with life-threatening illnesses, which he has supported since 2018.

In 2017, he ran in aid of CLIC Sargent, a charity for children and young people with cancer.

In 2016, the first year he wore the costume, he was running just for the fun of it and became an internet hit.

This year, Sq Ldr Allinson 45, completed his challenge by running 52 laps of the RAF base in four hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds.

This was more than three minutes faster than when he set a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon while dressed as a Star Wars character in 2017.

“That record has since been beaten but I managed to beat my personal best as a stormtrooper,” he said.

“It was a real mental challenge but I was very pleased with the time.

“I decided to do 52 laps of a half-mile route on camp at RAF Benson, where we have two large hangars for all our helicopters.

“I measured it out and it was 0.55 miles per lap and it was all outdoors.

“I just wanted to do it safely. Running in the costume is hard enough. With all the standing water, I thought ‘I can’t run in these conditions’.

“It wasn’t the same, obviously, but it was a close second. The whole reason why people love the London Marathon is the atmosphere and the crowds. You didn’t get that with a virtual experience.”

Sq Ldr Allinson lives in Benson with his wife Julie, a practice nurse at Mill Stream Surgery in the village, and their 15-year-old twins, Leo and Imogen.

He said: “I will be back out on the streets again soon because I’m trying to run 1,000 miles as a Stormtrooper this year.

“This is going to be the last year — I’m getting old now and I’m finding it harder to do the fundraising.

“I don’t want to have to keep asking the same people for money. Fundraising this year has been particularly difficult.”

He said the London Marathon organisers had done a “brilliant” job in difficult circumstances.

“They’ve probably got business continuity plans for most situations but not for a global pandemic,” he said.

“It still gave people something to achieve and the charities the chance to raise money after having so much wiped out this year.”

To make a donation, visit

virginmoneygiving.com/therunning

stormtrooperproject