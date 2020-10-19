Christmas pop-up shop to open at gallery for a week

A CHRISTMAS pop-up shop is to be set up at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.

Lynne Lambourne, who started Love Local eight years ago to support artisans and small businesses, has joined forces with jewellery designer Nicky Blystad.

With many Christmas markets set to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair wanted to offer businesses a place to sell but also for locals who don’t want to buy online.

The shop will be open from November 19 to 24 and the women say it will offer a covid-safe experience and a chance to shop locally. Mrs Lambourne, from Peppard, said: “This year it’s going to be super hard for everybody to go Christmas shopping. The artisans’ industry has been stripped away because there are none of the Christmas markets and fairs.

“This is an opportunity for people to buy something handcrafted and beautiful and support local artisans. We have got pretty much everything from pyjamas to house plants and jewellery.

“Drop in, socially distanced of course, and see the sellers, maybe arrange to meet a friend, do a bit of Christmas shopping, maybe have a coffee, and support the town. The gallery is a fantastic space. I’ve done lots of stuff there before, like workshops and exhibitions. We can style it up and make it a really nice shopping destination.”

Mrs Lambourne will be selling her House Plant Addict range of terrariums as well as vintage and upcycled gifts and decorations. Mrs Blystad will be selling her jewellery. Most of the pieces are one-offs or limited editions with handpicked stones.

Others sellers will include Mugs, Jugs and More, event styling firm Atticus and Hope, Pj-s, t.&toff, Marsdens Fudge and Kathryn Fell Photography.