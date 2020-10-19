Steamer kept afloat

A COMPANY that operates a Victorian passenger steamer on the River Thames has been awarded funding to keep it operating next year.

Thames Steamers has received financial backing from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to keep Alaska on the water.

The 1883 steam launch is the oldest working steamer on the Thames and part of the National Historic Fleet.

She participated in the 2012 Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant and has acted as the Royal Barge, carrying the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Royal and other members of the royal household.

However, she has been laid up since March due to covid-19 restrictions.

Peter Green, captain and company director, said: “The future is still highly uncertain due to covid-19, yet this funding — alongside the kind generosity of our community over the past few months — has secured the financial backing to allow Alaska to continue steaming through to 2021 and hopefully beyond.

“It has been immensely encouraging to see so much support, from private individuals donating through our GoFundMe since March to senior government figures and media lobbying for our industry to establish the Local Authority Discretionary Grant Scheme and the Culture Recovery Fund.

“The support from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is invaluable.”