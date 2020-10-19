‘Inspirational’ chairman of educational trust stands down

THE chairman of the Henley Educational Trust has stepped down.

Colin Homent has retired along with finance trustee Bill Parrish and clerk to the trustees Claire Brown.

The charity helps young people in Henley with their educational needs by providing grants.

Mr Homent said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 20 years with the Henley Educational Trust and am confident that the ongoing team of trustees will continue to strengthen the trust to support generations to come.

“The trust was originally set up in 1604 by Lady Perriam. More than 400 years on, I am sure she would have been pleased with the work Bill and I have contributed to her legacy.”

Mr Parrish said: “Working with Colin and the many trustees over my time with the trust has been rewarding and interesting. It is wonderful to see the pleasure and support we have been able to give our youngsters through our donations.”

Serving trustee Amanda Heath will take over as chairman and new trustee Sue Bishop will take on Mr Parrish’s role.

Debbie Wermann also joins as a trustee and Catherine Gosby has been appointed clerk.

Mrs Heath said: “I am extremely proud to be following in the footsteps of Colin Homent. He has been an inspiration during my time as a trustee, leading us with Bill Parrish at his side as they worked tirelessly to manage the trust and consolidate its financial position.

“Together, they have ensured that future generations of Henley’s young people will benefit from educational opportunities both in and out of school and made sure that all have access to an enriching and broad education, irrespective of financial means.”

For more information about the trust, how to apply for a grant or to find out who is eligible, visit

www.henleyeducationaltrust.com