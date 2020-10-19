Monday, 19 October 2020

Short staffed

HENLEY library was closed for two days last week due to staff shortages.

It was closed on Monday and Tuesday and re-opened again on Thursday. It is always closed on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “We closed Henley because we were short staffed due to unexpected leave.”

He said the council didn’t want to redeploy staff from Sonning Common or Goring libraries because they had only recently re-opened.

