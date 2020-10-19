Girls targeted by stranger

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
Monday, 19 October 2020
FEMALE students at Gillotts School in Henley have been warned not to walk alone after girls were approached by a stranger.
Headteacher Catharine Darnton sent an email to parents on Monday, the same day a pupil reported an incident.
Ms Darnton said: “We have had a couple of reports of a driver of a white van approaching girls at the end of school. It would seem sensible for girls not to walk on their own.”
Both incidents were reported to the police.
19 October 2020
