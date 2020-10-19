Monday, 19 October 2020

Girls targeted by stranger

Girls targeted

FEMALE students at Gillotts School in Henley have been warned not to walk alone after girls were approached by a stranger.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton sent an email to parents on Monday, the same day a pupil reported an incident.

Ms Darnton said: “We have had a couple of reports of a driver of a white van approaching girls at the end of school. It would seem sensible for girls not to walk on their own.”

Both incidents were reported to the police.

