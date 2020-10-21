Chiropractors say welcome back after relocating clinic

A CHIROPRACTIC clinic in Henley has upgraded its premises.

Back In Line, which was founded by the late Vivienne Lyle in 2000, has moved from Duke Street to above Panchangas restaurant in Greys Road.

It has five treatment rooms, the same as previously, but these are larger so the clinic can offer additional services such as physiotherapy, psychotherapy, acupuncture and osteopathy.

There is also space to put in a stairlift so the clinic is more accessible.

Chiropractors Amy O’Connor and Suzie Fogden, who have worked there for more than a decade and took over from Mrs Lyle’s daughters Alex and Zara Watkinson last year, were granted planning permission to convert the former offices in March.

They had to put the scheme on hold when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed but resumed work over the summer and welcomed their first customers this month. Mrs O’Connor said: “We wanted to stay in the town, so renting a ground floor unit was always going to be impossible as it’s expensive and we don’t really need a shop front.

“The new site has a much easier set of stairs and we’re planning to add a stairlift soon so it’s much more practical.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer new services, which have either started or are about to.

“We’ve had brilliant feedback. People love the new space and the decor.”

Mrs Lyle, who grew up in Australia and moved to Britain in the Eighties, initially practised from her home in Greys Road before setting up the clinic in Bell Street.

She moved to the Duke Street site, between the British Heart Foundation shop and the Rudi Kartal unisex salon, in 2002. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and died at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed in 2017.