Reflecting life’s changes

AN exhibition celebrating women in photography is being staged by the Informality gallery in Henley.

Women in Photography — Lay of the Land is co-curated by Virginia Woods-Jack, artist and founder of Women in Photography AU & NZ.

It shows work from a selection of international female artists whose disciplines extend into photo-media.

Artists include Kapwani Kiwanga, Dafna Talmor, Tamara Dean, Odette England, Brooke Holm, Virginia Woods-Jack, Katie Breckon, Siobhan McDonald, Meghann Riepenhoff, Katrin Koenning, Peta Clancy and Rhiannon Adam. The exhibition was developed from the metaphorical meaning of “Mother Nature” as a life force and omnipresent nurturing energy.

Each of the artists explore the medium of photography, drawing inspiration from aspects in their own environments to investigate the relationship between land and identity and how these are inextricably linked.

A gallery spokesman said: “Throughout the exhibition, the artists look beyond a strictly representational image. Meghan Riepenhoff’s large versocyanotypes hang untraditionally and embrace chance as they continue to be altered by the environment, constantly evolving and revealing themselves.

“British artist Dafna Talmor slices negatives from an analogue camera, reforming fragments from memories to create an imaginary destination.

“Irish artist Siobhan McDonald investigates time and the fragility of our climate crisis by creating photograms of specimens from the earliest plants on earth that speak to the importance of plants and the changing state of the Earth’s atmosphere.”

He added: “Women in Photography — Lay of the Land offers a mirror for us to examine our own lives and what is it you see when you look at your surroundings. During a time of displacement where travel has been restricted, discovering our environments gives us time to reflect and remind us that we are all connected.”

• Women in Photography — Lay of the Land runs until November 24.