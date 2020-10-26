Couple to walk for wildlife

A COUPLE from Henley are aiming to walk 100km next week to raise money for The Wildlife Trusts.

Tash Franklin, 23, and Sam Hockaday, 25 will be taking part in its Big Wild Walk and will set off from their home in Damer Gardens each day to tackle various routes in the countryside.

These include one through Shiplake and Harpsden, one to Hambleden Lock and back through Remenham and another to Warburg nature reserve, near Bix, and back.

Miss Franklin said they hoped to walk at least 14.3km each day.

They have a target of £200 and have raised £85 already.

Miss Franklin said the trusts needed to raise

£30 million by 2030 to restore 30 per cent of the UK’s wild spaces.

“We’re both massive fans of nature and like spending time in it,” she said. “We have worked with different trusts before and wanted to do our part to help.

“We’re excited to get going. It will be a lot easier at the beginning of the week but harder towards the end as we get more tired. We do quite a bit of walking so we should be all right.”

To donate, visit

www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/sam-hockaday

The couple have created a video. To view it, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v

=7yOAMD3G9gE&ab_channel=SamHockadayMedia