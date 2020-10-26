Monday, 26 October 2020

Valuation office open

AN auction house has set up a valuation office in Henley.

British Bespoke Auctions has taken a first floor office in Hart Street.

Valuer Andrew Granger can visit people’s home or items can be brought to the office.

They will be then be sold at the company’s auction house in Winchcombe, near Cheltenham.

Mr Granger, whose brother Nicholas founded the firm, said: “Henley is a very lovely town and there has always been a very strong interest in auctions here.

“I think there’s every opportunity that good things will come through.”

