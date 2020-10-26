Hockey club and council at odds over £2m clubhouse

HENLEY Hockey Club may have only changing rooms at a new multi-million pound clubhouse and no social facility.

The town council plans to spend the money it receives from the sale of land off Reading Road on the new building, which would be used mainly by the club and AFC Henley.

The new two-storey clubhouse will overlook the playing pitches at Jubilee Park and make it safer for users as the parking, pitches and facilities will then all be on the same side of the road.

The building will have changing rooms, toilets, showers, storage areas, a first floor social area with kitchens and a bar plus a viewing deck.

The council also wants to have a 3G pitch and a new depot for its parks department as part of the £4million development.

Developer T A Fisher, of Theale, had agreed to replace the clubs’ current facilities in return for being allowed to redevelop the land, next to Tesco, with about 35 flats.

The council wants the flats and the new sports facilities built at the same time, which would mean the hockey club moving into temporary accommodation.

However, the club has said it opposes an “accelerated” development so may have to remain in its current clubhouse.

Minutes of a confidential session of Henley Town Council, which have been seen by the Henley Standard, say: “In view of the Henley Hockey Club decision, this plan will exclude re-provision of the club’s existing social facility, which will remain as it is.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “If they choose not to move out then we obviously can’t build a space for them. One option is to leave them to remain in their current facility and the new development is built around them.

“The idea would be to leave the clubhouse there as that is what we have the lease for and everything else would move across the road.

“We have written to the club to basically say, ‘We do intend to move forward with the accelerated development’. We just want confirmation from them as to whether they still wish to be considered for the new pavilion. If Henley Hockey Club doesn’t come with us there will be various options we can pursue with the new facility.”

He said the council was still awaiting a response from the club.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said a number of options had been put forward for temporary accommodation for the club so that work could begin.

These included a building on Jubilee Park which would be better than its current accommodation. Another option would be to house the club in the former No Limits gym on the same side of the road as its current clubhouse. Mr Jacklin-Edward said the developer was keen to complete the part of the building for commercial use as it had tenants interested in taking the space.

He added: “Obviously, the council will be investing a lot of money in this new facility for AFC Henley and the hockey club so we really think this is in everybody’s interests.

“They will have a bigger, better, new facility purpose-built for them and their requirements, which will be much more convenient for them. We believe what we’re offering them is very fair and very generous.

“We understand that Henley Hockey Club has some concerns and we would, of course, want to work with them to alleviate those concerns. The club provides a really important service to the community. Through this process we want to make sure all parties are really happy with the outcome.”

Chris Baker, president of Henley Hockey Club, said: “In the first instance, we have always been quite happy to accept the fact we’re going across the road.

“As far as we were concerned, and this is our party line, we look forward to being accommodated in a new building next to the new pitch when it is built as per the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

“It was reiterated by the town council over and over again that we wouldn’t have to move until the building is completed. This thing we’re talking about now is really recent.”

Mr Baker said the club had rejected the idea of the building work being done in tandem as it didn’t give it the security it had with its existing lease, which runs until 2054 with a 60-year option thereafter.

“Being blunt about it, we want to make sure we maintain that level of security for the clubhouse,” he said.

“We’re in difficult times at the moment. If we don’t have any form of agreement for us to go over there we could be lumbered in whatever accommodation maybe forever and we don’t see why we should have to play that game.”

Last year it was reported that the clubhouse would cost between

£2 million and £2.4million, the pitch between £900,000 and £1.2million and the depot about £720,000.

The site off Reading Road is the largest piece of suitable development land owned by the council.

The neighbouring four acres were sold by the council to Tesco for £4million and the supermarket giant was granted planning permission for its store in 1993.

At present, it has facilities for the two sports clubs, the No Limits gym and changing rooms for use by people using the artificial pitch on Jubilee Park across the entrance road to Tesco as well as a workshop and storage yard for the parks service staff.

The council rents out the buildings but says they are outdated and in need of replacement.