Brenda Nichol: May 10, 1928 to October 8, 2020

BRENDA NICHOL (formerly Norman) died on Thursday, October 8 at home after a short illness.

Brenda was born in Vancouver on May 10, 1928 and was still a child when she returned to the UK.

She went on to train as a nursery nurse before joining the Women’s Royal Air Force shortly after the Second World War.

She met her husband, Edward (Ted), who was in the RAF, during this time.

Ted became a captain with BOAC and in 1960 the family moved to Henley, later relocating to Shiplake.

It was here that Ted and Brenda raised their four daughters, Penny, Sue, Sandie and Vicky.

They were a very sociable couple and were involved in village life, particularly the tennis club and the school parent teacher association for many years.

Ted died unexpectedly in 1978 and in his memory, Brenda opened Edwards Bookshop in Reading Road, Henley, with her daughter, Sue Turner.

Brenda married Charles Nichol in 1991 and was very happy but, sadly, he passed away in 1994.

A very independent lady, Brenda was much admired for her fortitude and sense of humour.

She was very supportive of many local organisations, including Shiplake church and the WI.

She was a regular volunteer at the sales at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, spending 20 years in the curtain department.

She was an active member of Phyllis Court Club and belonged to the Singers, Probus and Hot Rose groups there.

She was also a keen bridge player and loved her garden.

During the last 30 years of her life, Brenda had many extra-curricular interests, including IT, adult literacy in Henley and at Huntercombe prison, French conversation, bellringing, the theatre and the arts. Her passion for local and national life led her to write both articles and letters to local and national papers and magazines.

Brenda died at the age of 92. She was very well travelled and had lived life to the full.

She will be hugely missed by her family, her stepdaughters and her many friends. She leaves her four daughters, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Shiplake, on Thursday, October 29 at 1.30pm but will be invitation only due to the covid-19 restrictions. There will be a webcam available.

Her family would like to thank the Sue Ryder palliative care team, as well as the district nurses and doctors, for all their wonderful care and support during her final illness.

Family flowers only. Donations to Sue Ryder via https://brendanichol.

muchloved.com or contact funeral directors Tomalin & Son, Reading Road, Henley. Tel (01491) 57370.