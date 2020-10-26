God is the one you really can trust

WHO do you really trust? It’s a good question to ask in these unusual times as we are bombarded with new statistics and guidelines.

Close friends and family would probably come top of the list in day-to-day matters but when we talk about the big issues, say, life and death, health, employment and eternity, where do you pin your colours?

Over recent decades our major institutions have lost some of their authority, to put it mildly. A large Ipsos Mori poll from last year ranked politicians as 11 per cent trustworthy (just a touch above advertising executives and below bankers).

My current occupation (clergy) didn’t do much better at 24 per cent but I did notice, thankfully, that a former job of mine (estate agent) wasn’t featured.

Doctors and scientists seem to do best in the trustworthy stakes – but the Fake News and litigation culture we live in is damaging these roles too.

I’m not sure we have yet learned how to separate fact from fiction and evaluate social media comments impartially. Yes, bonkers ideas have been around since time began but YouTube, Facebook et al mean that baseless rumours can run riot across the globe, leading to real danger for people, property and society.

Whether it’s chemtrails, flat earth, or the bizarre stories of 5G masts and covid-19, in times of turmoil and stress, people put in their trust in some very odd things. And don’t get me on the QAnon conspiracy

theories.

Now, being a reader of the noble Henley Standard, you are probably a highly intelligent, thoughtful and reasonable person (ha ha). But where do you end up putting your trust?

One of the criticisms of religious faith is that it is merely an emotional crutch to help weak people get through life. Fairy stories and unicorns to salve the troubled brow.

The brilliant writer and speaker Christopher Hitchens described Jesus as “Santa Claus for adults” and Richard Dawkins writes, “The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.”

Clever, emotive rhetoric, but all I can say is, “Well, they ain’t met the same God as me”.

The One I have experienced — thoroughly moral, kind, patient, at times completely unfathomable and mysterious — but always good.

In my life He has been a rock, a strong tower, an anchor in the storm, a light to my path and a host of other metaphors in the Bible — that’s my God, “an ever-present help in times of trouble”.

So I would encourage you to turn towards to One you can really trust. My Bible says He made you, knows what’s best for you and can help you.

Some wise old advice: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6).