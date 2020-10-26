I swapped hospitality business for gardening... and just love it

THE founder of a mystery shopper business in Henley has been forced to switch careers by the coronavirus pandemic.

Janet Wood founded the Silent Customer, which specialises in helping pubs and restaurants improve their customer service, 12 years ago.

But her work ground to a “shuddering halt” with the lockdown in March as clients cancelled.

She realised that the business, which she built from scratch, was unlikely to recover any time soon, so she decided to start her own gardening business called WeWeed.

Ms Wood, 46, who lives with her partner Richard Pereira in Boston Road, said: “I started the Silent Customer in 2008 during the crash, from nothing, while holding down a full-time job.

“This February we had our best-ever revenue month and I felt we had earned our positive reputation within the hospitality industry.

“I cried twice — once when I had to tell my team that I had no work for them and once when I considered that we might never get out of the doldrums.

“The thought of starting from scratch all over again, in a different sector, was too depressing to contemplate.

“I thought of lots of ways we might be able to diversify the business and was speaking to lots and other people in the industry to see what they were doing and to see if there was any hope.

“Those of us specifically in the hospitality industry just didn’t know what to do. We couldn’t think of anything that could earn us any money.

“We offered to do covid health and safety checks but people interpret the guidelines differently. It wasn’t anything our clients were interested in really.

“The realisation was, ‘What can I do to earn some money because this is going to take a long time to come back, that I know’.”

Ms Wood initially started a craft business, Decoupage Days, for friends to learn to make their own Christmas decorations at workshops, and supplied DIY kits for them to host their own days.

She also sold pots, furniture and other items she had decorated but realised early on that this would not earn her enough money.

Ms Wood, who has a plot at the Watermans allotments off Reading Road, said: “Hospitality is all I know, or so I thought, but then I looked at my creative side that had been put on the back burner for the last decade and my love of gardening and allotment life.

“One day I thought, ‘What can I do? What skills have I got that people might want that could earn some income?’ I thought, ‘I can do gardening’. I love gardening and I know enough.

“At the end of August I put a Facebook page together on a Saturday afternoon and had my first job on the Sunday.”

Her jobs include planting, weeding, mowing, managing borders and helping customers plan their gardens.

Ms Wood said: “I’m quite aesthetically-minded. I went to art college when I was younger so I think I have an eye for shape, balance, colour, palette and design anyway, but also I love the whole process of it and being outside.

“I love working with the garden owners. It’s not about hard landscaping and going in and knocking it all down. It’s about working with what is there and trying to reorganise it rather than spending lots of money at nurseries or digging it all up and spending thousands of pounds putting it all back in.

“What has been fantastic is I’ve been completely honest with everybody. I’ve said ‘I’m not a horticulturalist, I’ve not being doing this for years, I’ve started it because my businesses has been closed’ and they’ve said, ‘Go for it’. Everyone has been very supportive.

“My plant knowledge is limited but I found that my customers appreciated my honesty, reliability, work ethic and eye for aesthetics.

“Also, being female, you have got the added bonus of having the trust element there with people who might be vulnerable or a bit older.

“For some people it’s about company as well. Some people have no clue at all, they have an outdoor space and they want to improve it, but they don’t know where to start. Other people know their gardens, know their plants but are just time-poor.

“There are people who might be a bit more vulnerable and older who can’t manage as well, who still love their garden, know their plants who just want someone to tidy up and I learn a lot from those people.

“There are many gardening companies which offer hard landscaping but there seems to be a need for gardeners who are willing to chat with their customers about life and plants while digging beds, weeding the borders and splitting perennials.”

Ms Wood said she is now working almost five days a week and believes she can make a living from her new career.

“It’s not going to be millions of pounds but there’s a good living there and I really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s healthy and creative as well. It’s just very, very different and I haven’t been doing it long enough really to find out the best bits yet. I also haven’t worked through winter yet.

“I said to my other half, ‘If somebody had said to me 18 months ago your business will grind to a halt and you’d be doing gardening for a living I’d have said, ‘Yeah, right’. It feels like life has changed and I’m really enjoying my life.

“I think everyone’s got something else in them. If you’re somebody who doesn’t sit still, which I don’t, and you’ve got a strong work ethic if you look hard enough you can find something.

When asked if she will give up gardening if her company recovers, she replied: “No, I love it. I consider myself very lucky to have found another career at my age and I would like to thank all my lovely customers who have given me a chance to prove myself.”

For more information, call (01491) 572701, email info@weweed.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/WeWeed.co.uk