New trustee for festival

HENLEY Festival has a new trustee.

Lord Leigh of Hurley is to join the board of the Henley Festival Trust having attended the event with his family every year since he moved to the area 13 years ago.

He also came to the first ever festival as his grandmother Manja Leigh, formerly Geraldo, was part of the original organising committee.

Lord Leigh is deputy chairman of finnCap Group and senior treasurer of the Conservative Party.

He said: “Every year I come to this amazing festival by boat and marvel at the range of acts throughout the evening.

“There are now challenges facing the festival which I hope to be able to help it meet. I am very honoured to have been asked to join the team.”

Lord Carter, chairman of the board of trustees, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lord Leigh to the Henley Festival Trust.

“He brings a unique blend of business experience at the highest level with an intimate knowledge of Henley which will be invaluable in helping the festival to develop and prosper through these challenging times.”