Monday, 02 November 2020

Old barn roof collapses after poor weather

THE roof of an historic barn in Harpsden has collapsed.

The wooden building, which has a tiled roof, is in a field at Lucy’s Farm and situated just off the main road running through the village opposite the junction with Chalk Hill.

The roof is believed to have collapsed during the recent wet and windy weather and some of the tiles were scattered on the road.

The barn has been cordoned off with tape and the words “Danger, keep out” have been spray-painted on the front.

Kester George, chairman of Harpsden Parish Council, said: “It’s very sad. It has suffered damage from cars failing to stop coming down Chalk Hill and flying through the front at least twice in my lifetime but I suspect this was wind damage.

“It’s certainly a great shame but I imagine it could be built again.”

He added: “A barn was there certainly in 1586 on the estate plan drawn up at that time and very probably there for a long time before 1586.”

