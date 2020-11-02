846 fines for covid-19 rule breaches

THAMES Valley Police have given out a total of 846 fines to people in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Thirty-nine of those were given out this month, with 35 of them being for people breaching the rule of six. The other four were due to people failing to quarantine.

Fines are set at £60 and are halved if paid within two weeks.

Police are urging residents to follow covid-19 restrictions to help halt the spread of the virus.

Ch Supt Rob France, gold commander for Thames Valley Police’s response to coronavirus, said: “The whole of the Thames Valley area currently sits within the ‘medium’ tier of the government’s new restriction system.

“I know that most people are aware of the rules and are following them and for this we are hugely grateful.

“However, where people are choosing to breach the regulations there to protect us all and not listening to police officers, we will move more quickly to enforcement by issuing a fine or other enforcement such as dispersal or arrest.”

Police ask people to report any breaches of covid-19 restrictions on the Thames Valley Police website or to call 101.