Street cleaner given parking space despite council’s ‘no’

HENLEY’S street cleaner can now park in the town for nothing thanks, to the generosity of a cleaning firm.

Ady Bowden, who lives in Oxford, has been paying £13 a week to park in the Greys Road car park, where his equipment is stored, since he began working in the town about six years ago.

The 65-year-old is employed by South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor Biffa.

But when he asked the council for a parking permit earlier this year he was told he was not eligible.

Now the Forces Group, of Market Place, which specialises in street cleaning and pest control, has offered him a free space to park his Ford Galaxy, saving him more than £600 a year.

Mr Bowden, who sweeps the streets, clears leaves and empties bins in the town centre, said he asked the council about a permit in March, when the coronavirus lockdown began.

He said: “I phoned the council and they said, ‘We’ll look into it’ and I didn’t hear anything for three or four weeks.

“I phoned them again and they said, ‘You’re not entitled to one’.

“It didn’t really worry me. I thought, ‘fair enough’ and just carried on working.”

However, the issue was raised earlier this month at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s town and community meeting by former mayor Barry Wood.

Mr Wood, from Peppard, told councillors that Mr Bowden was “indispensable to the wellbeing of Henley”. He said: “This poor chap, on a very meagre wage, close to the minimum wage, has to pay for car parking space to do his job.

“He has approached the district council and they said, ‘No, no way can you have free parking’.”

When Sean Taylor, managing director of the Forces Group, which deep cleans the streets for the town council, heard this he offered Mr Bowden the company’s one official space in the Stuart Turner car park.

Mr Taylor said: “I heard Barry talking and I’d chatted to the guy a few times as we’d been doing the street cleaning.

“I thought with covid and not many people in the office and the space available, why don’t we do the right thing? I could offer something that was going to cost me absolutely nothing.

“I do have an affinity because I’ve spent so long in contract cleaning and it’s nice to do something to help.”

Mr Taylor said the space was Mr Bowden’s at least until February when his company was likely to be moving out at the end of its lease.

Mr Bowden, who worked as a drayman for 19 years, said being able to use the space was very helpful, adding: “It makes me feel better.”

He was also offered a free space by the town council at the Mill Meadows car park but turned this down, saying it was too far away from his depot in the Greys Park car park, especially as he might need to leave work at short notice because his daughter has epilepsy.

Mr Bowden said: “If I get a phone call from the wife, saying my daughter’s had a fit or seizure, I’ve got to be quite near to my car so I can get back here, lock up and shoot off.”

He said he was going to ask his supervisor if he could ask the district council again for a permit.

“It would make my life a lot easier,” he said, “I wouldn’t have to keep coming back all the time to check on when the ticket runs out.”

Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “Ady does a fantastic job in town and goes above and beyond, so we were happy to offer to help him.”

A spokeswoman for South Oxfordshire District Council said: “We have had a lot of positive feedback about this employee, which is great news and we have passed it on to the regional manager for Biffa.

“We do not issue permits for the Greys Road car park as it is a short stay car park mainly for shoppers and short visits to the town centre rather than people working all day.

“We are fortunate that there are many people like Mr Bowden who do sterling work for the community.

“It is unfortunate that we do not have the capacity to give each of them their own parking space in our towns.”

