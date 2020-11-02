Former headmistress toasts 90th birthday

A RETIRED school headmistress has turned 90.

Ann Bushnell, of Berkshire Road, Henley, celebrated with some members of her family on Saturday.

She was born on October 29, 1930 and moved with her family to Two Tree Hill, Henley, during the Second World War.

They had a chicken farm and grew vegetables.

Mrs Bushnell attended St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road and St Joseph’s Convent School in Reading.

She was just 22 when she became headmistress of Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens, Wargave, in 1951.

She remained in post for 38 years until she turned 60.

She then worked at Crazies Hill Nursery and the Stepping Stones Nursery in Reading and also worked part-time at Shiplake Primary School, teaching children how to read.

Mrs Bushnell also married her husband Bob, a carpenter, in 1951 and they went on to have three children, Judy, Claire and Sharon. Mr Bushnell died in 1982. Mrs Bushnell celebrated her birthday at her daughter Sharon Hearn’s home in Lower Shiplake with four of her nine grandchildren, Meg, Billy, Ibby and Tess.

Mrs Hearn said: “It was really lovely. It was simple because of the rule of six but she had a lovely time. We had handmade scones and sandwiches without the crusts — we ate a lot.”

She added: “My mother loved teaching. She was a child magnet and all the children absolutely loved her. Her students, who are now grandparents themselves, still recognise her in the street.

“She is a real lover of life and still has a lovely smile on her face every day. You will see her waddling around Henley with her purple M&Co fleece and her purple walking stick. She’s a very positive person.”

Asked her secret to longevity, Mrs Bushnell said she is very partial to a gin and tonic at lunchtime.