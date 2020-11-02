Family’s £80,000 appeal at half way

AN appeal to raise money for a father’s cancer treatment has broken the halfway mark.

Nick Dipper, 52, from Highmoor, learned in the summer that he had a new tumour, having been given the all-clear a year ago following treatment which cost more than £140,000.

His wife Lisa, 39, has launched a new appeal to raise £80,000 for more treatment that could save his life.

So far £22,000 has been raised and an anonymous benefactor has agreed to match-fund the donations.

Mr Dipper needs further immunotherapy treatment and the development of a new vaccine to target the disease.

Mrs Dipper is appealing for businesses, organisations and sports clubs to stage events to help raise money.

She also wants to recruit two people to run fundraising on behalf the family.

Mrs Dipper said: “Christmas is looming around the corner and the furlough scheme is coming to an end so things have massively slowed down. It’s really hard at the minute.”

She said her husband took about four days to recover from a 4.5km sponsored walk organised by Peppard Primary School earlier this month.

Their twin boys, Ely and Ezra, five, are pupils at the school but are currently being home-schooled to shield their father.

Mr Dipper will have another round of immunotherapy treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the tumour tissue has been sent to Germany to be tested.

This will give the family the results of how to change the vaccine and how the cancer has mutated.

The company in the UK that was going to test it had sent the family a refund as it didn’t have enough tissue and it couldn't run the type of tests the Dippers had requested.

Sending the tissue to Germany will cost more.

Mr Dipper, a project manager, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, where malignant cells form in the tissues of the upper part of the pharynx, in 2018. He then learned it had spread to his bones, lung and liver and was given a year to live.

His wife looked into alternative treatments and was recommended immunotherapy by an oncologist friend. However, the couple then discovered that the NHS was only licensed to offer it up as far as the mouth and that they would have to go privately.

Mrs Dipper started an online appeal for the £40,000 needed to begin treatment and another £100,000 for the rest of the course.

Mr Dipper had recovered well until a scan at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford in July revealed a tumour in his left armpit.

A biopsy showed that the nodule was cancerous and contained the nasopharangeal cells from his original tumour.

He underwent 11 hours of surgery for a full lymph node dissection of 13 nodes in August. Only one was cancerous.

If you can help fundraise, call Mrs Dipper on (01491) 628433, or email

lisasilver81@hotmail.com

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-dipper-needs-you