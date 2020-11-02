Colour matters

HENLEY Deputy Mayor David Eggleton is at it again... joking that is.

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee were discussing an application to change the colour of a door in Bell Street to blue or grey.

Councillor Eggleton expressed his preference for grey, saying it was more in keeping with the town.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak pointed out that there were many different shades of grey to which the Deputy Mayor responded: “Well, 50 apparently.”

Michelle Thomas, who was chairing the meeting, was quick to move the conversation on.