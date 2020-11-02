Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Colour matters

HENLEY Deputy Mayor David Eggleton is at it again... joking that is.

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee were discussing an application to change the colour of a door in Bell Street to blue or grey.

Councillor Eggleton expressed his preference for grey, saying it was more in keeping with the town. 

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak pointed out that there were many different shades of grey to which the Deputy Mayor responded: “Well, 50 apparently.”

Michelle Thomas, who was chairing the meeting, was quick to move the conversation on. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33