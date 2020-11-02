Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Strictly scenery

DID you spot the local landmark on the opening episode of the new series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing?

The programme featured the partner reveals and one unveiling showed a background scene of Stonor Park. 

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has been paired with Good Morning Britain journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh. 

Pernice, who reached the final of the show with Wargrave’s Debbie McGee in 2017, could be seen waiting for Singh, who was walking her dog. 

They then embraced on screen with the historic country house in full view. 

The Stonor Park account on Twitter said it felt “really special” to have the couple there and added: “I really hope you both win.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33