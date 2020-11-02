Strictly scenery

DID you spot the local landmark on the opening episode of the new series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing?

The programme featured the partner reveals and one unveiling showed a background scene of Stonor Park.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has been paired with Good Morning Britain journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh.

Pernice, who reached the final of the show with Wargrave’s Debbie McGee in 2017, could be seen waiting for Singh, who was walking her dog.

They then embraced on screen with the historic country house in full view.

The Stonor Park account on Twitter said it felt “really special” to have the couple there and added: “I really hope you both win.”