Staff and pupils keep fit with virtual journey to Madrid

PUPILS and staff at St Mary’s School in Henley completed a virtual journey of more than 1,600km.

The independent school in St Andrew’s Road joined the Active World Challenge as part of its ongoing focus on wellbeing.

The aim was to encourage pupils to be more active more often, creating good habits for life. All schools within the education group Cognita Schools, to which St Mary’s belongs, were challenged to choose a virtual journey to travel to another Cognita school.

The children and staff chose different activities to travel, including walking, running, cycling, rowing, scootering and swimming. St Mary’s chose the International School Zurich North in Switzerland, a journey of 749km but reached this goal is just two weeks so decided to carry on to Madrid.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “I am so proud of how enthusiastically our children embraced this project.

“At the start of the four-week challenge, travelling 749km seemed like a daunting distance to cover but by the end of the second week we had already reached our goal.

“By extending our virtual journey and continuing on to Madrid, the whole school came together and enjoyed updating us with their distances travelled each day.

“In total we covered 1,681km, an incredible achievement.”