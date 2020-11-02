Let us give thanks and pray for peace

“GREATER love has no-one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13).

That is certainly true. In fact, Jesus spoke these words as he was on the way to his own execution - as the most dramatic example of the point.

But it has to be said that the verse has been used in many other contexts, in ways which would horrify Jesus.

As we are approaching Remembrance Sunday on November 8, I was reminded that during the First World War, in lectures and sermons — even set to music — these words were used as an encouragement to young men to go off to the front line and, if necessary, face death for the country.

I do believe God honours the self-sacrifice and dedication of those who sincerely and devoutly believed they were doing their duty.

But I also believe God judges those who used texts like this to put moral pressure on others.

Perhaps the moral pressure ought to have been directed to asking “Why fight wars” and “If we must, then is this the best way of doing so” and “How are we preparing for a world that will need rebuilding when it is won?”

I myself have spoken of the “final sacrifice” of men who died in the fields of Flanders… and I do thank God for each one, and what they gave, but I can’t forget that in the Bible human sacrifice was condemned over and over again.

The greatest irony is that the subject of John chapter 15 is not war, but love.

Of course Jesus understood that we live in a world of danger and wickedness — and that it won’t do to pretend there are no hard decisions to be made — but would he raise an opposition army to fight the corruption of his day? No. He chose instead the way of the cross.

One of the great evils of our world is the belief that violence and war are good ways of settling disputes.

We don’t believe that fighting in the playground solves issues and builds a good school environment but somehow world politics are different — somehow might becomes right.

By contrast, the verse quoted flows from Jesus’ command: “Love each other as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)

It came from someone who was prepared to lay down his rights — and his life — not in battle, but on a cross of shame… from someone who knew that love rather than conflict wins forgiveness, freedom and hope.

Remembrance Sunday is a great time to stop and reflect.

We should give thanks for all who have served their nation, but let us also pray for peace.

Perhaps we can even take a moment to think how in our own lives a little more love might go a long way.

Maybe we can even take a moment to reflect on Jesus as the perfect sacrifice for all of us.