Monday, 02 November 2020

Volunteer drivers plea

THE Henley Volunteer Drivers are appealing for more volunteers.

The service, which transports elderly and disabled people to hospital and medical appointments, has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic because many of its drivers are over 70 and have been shielding or self-isolating.

During lockdown there were few medical appointments but drivers collected and delivered prescriptions and helped out with shopping.

Now the number of hospital and medical appointments is increasing and the charity is finding that it doesn’t have enough drivers to cover all the requests it is receives.

Volunteers don’t have to have a regular slot and can give as much or as little time as they have.

If you are interested, call Scilla on (01491) 572923.

