Stone me! Why jeweller had birthplace tattooed on arm

A JEWELLER who was born at Stonehenge has celebrated his heritage by getting his first tattoo.

David Rodger-Sharp, who owns the shop of the same name in Duke Street, Henley, was the last baby to be delivered at the prehistoric Wiltshire monument on June 25, 1984.

After returning for the first time last year, he wanted a permanent reminder of the occasion so he contacted fellow Henley resident Glenn Cuzen, who owns the Top Gun Tattooing parlour in Reading.

Mr Cuzen proposed drawing the stone circle in profile along his right forearm and surrounding it with an overhead view of the “ley lines” said to emanate from it.

These invisible lines of energy are said to link Stonehenge with other sites of historic significance worldwide.

The design also includes five hawks to represent “prog rock” band Hawkwind who were playing on a nearby stage at the time Mr Rodger-Sharp was born.

It took Mr Cuzen about four hours to complete the tattoo and afterwards Mr Rodger-Sharp had to wrap his arm in cling film for four days to help the healing process.

He went to the salon with Kate Tooley, who works in his shop and was getting a smaller tattoo in memory of a loved one.

“It was a real ‘let’s do it’ moment,” said Mr Rodger-Sharp. “Ironically, Glenn was visiting Stonehenge on the day I rang him so felt he had to accept — it was as though it was fate.

“I’ve never liked tattoos so perhaps this was a mid-life crisis. Stonehenge has always been part of me so I didn’t think there was a better way of showing it off.

“Glenn did an amazing job. He has a very good reputation and that gave me the confidence to see it through on the day.

“He drew it mostly freehand, which was pretty incredible. I was terrified that it would be excruciatingly painful but it didn’t hurt at all to begin with and even near the end it wasn’t all that bad.

“I couldn’t believe I’d done it afterwards, that I’d permanently marked myself like that but I did think it was cool.

“A lot more people get tattoos these days and I’m sure when I’m 70 there’ll be plenty of other people to compare mine with.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp, who lives in Reading Road, Henley, with his husband John Rodger, will return to the salon in a few weeks’ time to have more shading added and also plans to have a smaller tattoo, a stylised rendering of a fox, drawn on his left arm.

He said: “It’s true what they say about them being addictive — I just want something on the other arm to balance it. I’d worried what my husband would think as he’s not a fan of tattoos but he’s fairly neutral and says it’s a nice design.

“I’m still quite young so I can’t be sure I won’t regret it in 50 years but it will always have meaning for me. Perhaps I’ll be kicking myself after I’ve had to explain it thousands of times. I’ve been having lots of conversations about it in the shop and it has encouraged people to show me their own tattoos. I don’t display mine when I’m working but I posted it on social media and people have asked to have a look.

“Some customers noticed the cling film sticking out of my sleeve and asked what tattoo I’d got. I’d say it was my ‘maternity ward’ and they got very confused when they saw it, asking why it showed Stonehenge. Then I’d say, ‘Well, let me tell you a story...’.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp was born six weeks premature during the Stonehenge Free Festival, an “underground” alternative celebration which lasted several weeks. He was named after paramedic David Nobbs, who delivered him.

He was one of only four children delivered at the event between 1974 and 1984 before it was cancelled to prevent damage to the ancient sandstone.

He returned briefly in April last year, then visited again with his friends Marie Rowe and Nicky Stevenson to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21.

When English Heritage learned of his story, they allowed him to spend an hour among the stones by himself before the 10,000 or so revellers arrived.

Mr Rodger-Sharp’s father Nick Sharp died when he was 12 but he was planning to return this summer with his mother Maxine, who lives in Edinburgh, but had to put the trip on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.