Property market to stay open

BUYERS and sellers can proceed with confidence despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of a second national coronavirus lockdown.

Manisha Bhula, the head of Blandy & Blandy solicitors’ residential property team, said that this time around the housing market would not be closed down but would instead continue operating in a “covid safe” manner.

She said: “The unexpected weekend announcement left many who are in the middle of buying and/or selling property wondering whether their move will be affected as we saw earlier in the year.”

Back in March, the housing market was largely closed for a near two-month period, resulting in significant delays and in many cases transactions falling through entirely, as people’s individual circumstances changed and lending also tightened.

“This time the market will not be closed and estate agents, removal companies and other businesses will be able to continue to operate.

“We are experienced in working with our clients remotely and they can continue to expect the same expert advice and excellent client care that our firm’s reputation is built upon.

“Our clients always benefit from direct contact with the solicitor or conveyancer working on the file and our team is available via email, phone and video call where required.”

