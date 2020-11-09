Trail of water

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
RESIDENTS and visitors to Watlington can explore a watercourses discovery trail.
It has been designed by Watlington resident James Fotherby.
Participants can walk along the Chalgroove Brook and discover natural history, literature and the town’s history.
For more information and a trail map, visit www.watlingtonclimateaction.org.uk/post/watlington-watercourse-discovery-trail
09 November 2020
