Trail of water

RESIDENTS and visitors to Watlington can explore a watercourses discovery trail.

It has been designed by Watlington resident James Fotherby.

Participants can walk along the Chalgroove Brook and discover natural history, literature and the town’s history.

For more information and a trail map, visit www.watlingtonclimateaction.org.uk/post/watlington-watercourse-discovery-trail

