Christmas gift fair for charity

AN online Christmas gift fair is being staged to support small and independent businesses in Henley.

The Henley Virtual Christmas Fayre, which has been organised by Milly Hudson, will take place from November 27 to 29.

More than 60 businesses have so far signed up to have a virtual “stall” offering a variety of Christmas gifts and services.

Ms Hudson said: “By joining the fair you have the opportunity to expand the reach on your business, showcasing your products or services to new customers over a fun-filled weekend of Christmas shopping.

“By donating £10 for your virtual stall, you will be able to post into the group up to three times a week in the lead-up to the event and be given a dedicated slot of 20 minutes over the course of the weekend.

“You will also be able to add items to your business album on the group. This can include photos, videos, links and more details about the products or services you can offer.”

Stall fees will be paid into the event’s Go Fund Me page and the proceeds will be used to buy books, puzzles and activities for the Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice.

Ms Hudson, who hopes to raise £1,000, said: “Books can help to act as a fantastic distraction for children and provide a useful reference point for dealing with and having discussions about feelings and sensitive issues such as sadness and grief.

For more information, visit the Henley Christmas Fayre Facebook page or email

bellasbookshelf@yahoo.com