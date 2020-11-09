Poppy cakes

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
A BAKER in Henley will be making poppy cup cakes to mark Armistice Day.
Nicola Taylor is selling boxes of four for £6 with all profits being donated to the Royal British Legion.
Order from Lawlor’s the Bakers on (01491) 572018.
09 November 2020
More News:
Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say