Public toilet cleaners let go following complaints

THE company responsible for cleaning the public lavatories in Henley has lost the contract following a series of complaints.

Residents, town councillors and the Henley Society have all protested about the state of the facilities in the King’s Road, Greys Road and station car parks.

Now South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the toilets, has ended its contract with Healthmatic and taken the job of cleaning them in-house.

The Henley Society, a conversation group, first raised the issue early in the year.

Chairman Geoff Luckett said: “We got a call from a member of the public who had been sitting in their car in the King’s Road car park when the cleaning contractors turned up. They went into the toilets and left minutes later.

“That was some months ago. Most recently, we had a phone call from someone who said there was no running water or soap and excrement was all over the floor. One of our committee members went down there to make sure that was right.

“She was stopped by people coming out of the toilets saying, ‘Whatever you do, don’t go in there, they are disgusting’.”

He said the district council itself was unhappy with Healthmatic.

“Something had to change and, if this is the answer, that’s fine but we shall be keeping a pretty close eye on it,” said Mr Luckett. “The state of the toilets in the car parks doesn’t reflect on the district council, it reflects on Henley.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, who is a member of the district council, said he expected the in-house cleaners to be “first class”.

“Hopefully, there won’t be any complaints and if there are at least now you have got people who are accountable,” he said. “That’s not to say the contractor wasn’t but I didn’t think it was a good idea to carry on with them.”

Cllr Arlett raised the issue at a district council meeting in February, saying there were “ongoing complaints” about the cleanliness of all three toilet blocks.

David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and environment, replied that the council had agreed a short-term, interim contract with Healthmatic from January 1 to October 31.

He said that during this time the council would review the service delivery options available, including procuring a new contract or bringing the service back in-house.

He said: “We agree that the level of service provided in Henley is currently not acceptable and the service manager is working with the contractor to agree remedial action.”

A council spokeswoman said: “South Oxfordshire District Council has started carrying out its own toilet cleaning services throughout the district following the end of a long-standing contract with Healthmatic on October 31.

“The council is carrying out some deep cleaning and maintenance of toilets until next Monday.

“This means that some toilets in Henley may be closed periodically and we will put up signs to inform people.”

A spokesman for Healthmatic said there was no relation between the complaints and the contract being brought to an end. He said the council had already ended the contract 18 months ago and had been extending it ever since.

“The facilities themselves need investment and I think the council knows that,” said the spokesman.

He added: “A toilet is only ever as clean as the last person that used it. We do everything we can to keep toilets clean — we have dedicated staff and we worked through the lockdown.

“It’s a challenging businesses but we have been doing it for 25 years. We will continue and we hope to be back working in Henley soon.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Arlett and fellow town and district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak have been pushing for the toilets in the Greys Road car park to be rebuilt. The work was due to take place in March 2014 at a cost of £120,000 but did not go ahead.

In 2009, the toilets at the King’s Road car park were demolished and replaced with a building with larger cubicles and more natural light at a cost of £100,000. This followed complaints that the toilets were cramped, dark and smelly.

The councillors said there were similar concerns about the Greys Road toilets, mostly from residents who said it was smelly and gave tourists a poor impression of the town.