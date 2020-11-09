Bill Port — April 2, 1931 to October 23, 2020

WILLIAM PORT (Bill) was born in Lanark, Scotland, on April 2, 1931 and died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on October 23.

He had been admitted to hospital following a short illness.

He was married to Patricia and had two children, Susan (Jackson) and Andrew. He was the proud grandfather of Thomas, Edward, Adam and Luke.

Bill, as he was always known, grew up in Motherwell during the Second World War and attended Dalziel High School, where he played rugby and was a member of the Boys’ Brigade.

He was an enthusiastic member of school drama productions and wrote articles for the the Motherwell Times.

In 1951, Bill made the move to London, where he joined the Young Launderers Association.

When he attended the first meeting he met the chairwoman Patricia (Pat to her friends) and, in his words, fell immediately in love.

The couple were married two years later and lived together in Tadworth, Surrey. It was there that they started a family — Susan was born in 1963 and Andrew in 1965.

The family moved to the Henley area in 1970, settling in Peppard, and Bill worked for Spring Grove Laundry at their office in Henley.

His career took him to London, where he worked for British Rail, managing the laundries which serviced British Rail Hotels. After retiring from that job, he worked for many years in the library at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

In the late Seventies, Bill and Pat joined the Chiltern Players theatre group, based at the secondary school, and took part in many productions.

Bill was not only on stage but also a member of the committee and contributed to some of the writing for pantomimes.

Bill and Pat also joined the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and became very involved with the Kenton Theatre.

He was part of the committee which purchased the freehold of the building in New Street in 2000 and oversaw the development of the foyer and erection of the canopy which now adorns the facade.

On stage, Bill’s proudest moment was appearing alongside a young Kate Winslet, when he played Bert Baxter to her Pandora in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4.

Having rekindled his school-years love of acting, Bill also returned to writing. The back editions of the Henley Standard contain frequent theatre reviews by Bill.

He was also the member of a local writing group, where he wrote poems and short stories.

His twin passions of theatre and writing combined when the plans to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Kenton Theatre were being discussed.

No one knew what the play was that had been performed on the very first opening night.

Bill carried out the research and was delighted to be asked to write the history of the Kenton Theatre. The result, in 2005, was the book The Well Trod Stage.

Tomorrow (Saturday) marks the 215th anniversary of this Henley institution.

In his memory, a Just Giving page has been set up to raise funds for the Kenton.

Anyone who wishes to mark the memory of Bill Port, and help this local and historic theatre during these times of unprecedented hardship in the arts, can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

billportkentontheatre

Bill finally made the move from Peppard to Henley, which he and Pat had always promised themselves, six years ago.

He was a Scot to the core but very much a Henley resident. He will be much missed by his children, grandchildren and all who knew him.