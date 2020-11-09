Challenge winner

A RUNNER from Wargrave recorded the quickest time in the Icehouse Hill Challenge near Henley.

This was organised by Henley’s two Rotary clubs following the cancellation of this year’s Henley half marathon and 10km, which they organise, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs challenged runners to run up the hill from Marlow Road to Fawley and back, a distance of 3.4 miles.

The fastest time was recorded by Matt Puddy in 21 minutes and 42 seconds, second was David Horsley in 27 minutes and 17 seconds and third was Tim Fundell, a member of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, in 27 minutes and 85 seconds.

Peter Wilkinson, a member of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, said about 30 people took up the challenge and raised £800 for the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub.

He said Mr Puddy had completed the route twice and submitted his best time.

Mr Wilkinson said: “The response was a little bit disappointing but, certainly, the participants appreciated the effort we put in to make this happen because of the cancellation of the events.

“Those that took part did it with the right sort of spirit — they made the effort and it was for a good cause.”