Only six allowed at service

HENLEY’S Remembrance Sunday service will go ahead this weekend despite the new coronavirus lockdown.

The Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion was going to cancel it but changed its mind after the Prime Minister confirmed outdoor services weren’t forbidden under the restrictions.

Only six people — Mayor Ken Arlett, the branch’s president John Green, Henley and Remenham rector Rev Jeremy Tayler, a bugler, a standard bearer and a sound technician will attend the event in Market Place.

They will assemble just before 11am, when there will be a two-minute silence, a sounding of the Last Post, a reading of the Kohima Epitaph and an address by the Mayor.

The Lord’s Prayer will be recited then wreaths will be laid by other groups at staggered times to keep them apart. The proceedings will be broadcast online.

Meanwhile, a planned Sunday service at St James’ Church in Bix has been called off.

Instead, the rector Rev Mark Ainsworth will lead a virtual service on Zoom, which will open at 10.20am for a 10.50am start. This may be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/99955270889

A planned fly-past by two helicopters from RAF Benson will still take place over the church at 10.44am.

A Remembrance Day service outside the church on Wednesday will not now take place.

Rupert House School in Henley will be hosting a socially distanced Remembrance Day service on its all-weather pitch on Wednesday. All children will be given poppies in return for a donation from parents.

The Remembrance Day tractor run at Kidmore End has been cancelled, as has a public two-minute silence which had been organised to replace it.