Walking for wildlife

A COUPLE from Henley walked 100km in a week for charity.

Tash Franklin and Sam Hockaday, of Damer Gardens, raised £370 for a campaign by the Wildlife Trusts to tackle climate change and restore habitats damaged by human activity.

The couple, who met while studying marine and natural history photography at the University of Falmouth, walked an average of just over 14km every day between Monday last week and Sunday.

Their walks took up to four hours depending on how hilly the terrain was and on most days they took a packed lunch.

On the final day they walked from Warburg nature reserve near Maidensgrove to Middle Assendon where they visited the Rainbow Inn.

The couple planned their routes in advance using the Ordnance Survey map app. These included the River Thames path from the Hambleden valley to Remenham via Temple Island and footpaths through Binfield Heath, Peppard and Shiplake.

Miss Franklin, 23, who grew up in Henley and attended Gillotts School, said: “Some walks ended up being longer than others but the weather was mostly good.

“The heavy downpour on Saturday morning was absolutely horrendous and we were getting absolutely soaked but we pushed through and didn’t let it stop us.

“It felt so good to finish — there was a massive sense of achievement and we were pleased to have beaten our target of £200.”

She added: “We have a passion for wildlife, especially considering our degree backgrounds. Knowing what we know about the current state of nature, it’s pivotal that we combat climate change and restore the natural world because the UK is one of the most depleted nations in the world.”

Mr Hockaday, 25, who is originally from Grimsby, said: “The first day was fun but by the seventh we were struggling to climb the hills. All the same, we kept going.

“We’ve always been keen walkers and are no strangers to doing 14km in a day but the week-long aspect was the real challenge. Tash had done some routes before but it was all new to me.

“I’d only previously seen the Thames from central London so it was lovely to see species that you don’t find in other areas, such as red kites.” Miss Franklin added: “We’re taking it easy this week, though with another lockdown coming up we’ll definitely be back out there but on a smaller scale.”

The couple hope to work as wildlife photographers or videographers and are applying for work with organisations such as the BBC.

Mr Hockaday said: “More and more people are waking up to the need to preserve habitats.

“The Extinction Rebellion movement and coverage by the media is educating the public, making them think seriously about how they can change their own lives to improve how the natural world is operating.”

The Wildlife Trusts is hoping to raise £30 million by 2030 in order to restore at least 30 per cent of British habitats which have been lost in recent decades.

The charity, which is campaigning against damage caused by the HS2 high-speed rail project, says this will allow them to start regenerating.

To sponsor the couple, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/

sam-hockaday