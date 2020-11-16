RAF personnel join virtual run for children’s hospice

PERSONNEL from RAF Benson clocked up almost 170km between them when they completed the virtual Oxford half marathon.

The 11 members of the base’s logistics squadron raised £733 for the Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice.

The real event was due to take place in October but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporal Rob Thomson, who was due to take part, organised a team to run the virtual event on Saturday instead.

He has been a supporter of the hospice for more than three years and has organised events which have raised £9,461 to date.

A family friend received support from the charity during treatment for leukaemia a few years ago. Cpl Thomson, who used to be stationed at RAF Brize Norton, said: “I began organising events on the chariy’s behalf in 2017 and wanted to continue raising funds and awareness of their work after I moved to RAF Benson.

“This event is the first of many I aim to organise in my time here.”

He said he was proud of the efforts of the team who ran at the weekend. They included Courtenay Smith, Leonie Wheeler, Eleanor Jenney, Jack Ford, Sam Wylde, Toni Cooke, George Chappell, Jak Main, Ron Freitus-Robinson and Harry Fields. Cpl Thomson said: “We are a group of mixed abilities but everyone pushed themselves and we were able to smash the target.

“I am astonished with the level of support people have shown us for this event and am grateful for every donation we received. It is an incredible amount of money to raise during such uncertain times.

“You can see how vital an organisation like Helen and Douglas House is to the Oxfordshire community, especially when you set up these events.

“There were hundreds of people who took time out of their day to send messages of support and share their story about how the charity has had an impact on their personal lives. On behalf of the logistics squadron team, thank you for your support.”

Julia Woodcock, events fundraiser for Helen & Douglas House, said: “It has been a really tough time for our families.

“Many have been shielding and have felt quite isolated because they have not had their normal support from carers or family members and many of them are exhausted.

“It has also been a worrying time for families who need our reassurance and support to try to keep their children safe, pain-free and out of hospital.

“Our care and support has been needed more than ever during this pandemic but this would not be possible without wonderful supporters like RAF Benson.”