Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New awning ‘too bright’

New awning ‘too bright’

A COFFEE shop’s plan to install an awning has been opposed by town councillors.

Members of the planning committee said they wanted to support Berries Coffee in Hart Street but that the proposed red awning would be too bright.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “I think we really ought to support it. They have done so well with the outdoor area.

“But if the pictorial representation is truly the colour I can’t help but say ‘no’, although my heart really wants to say ‘yes’.”

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision by December 14.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33