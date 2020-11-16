New awning ‘too bright’

A COFFEE shop’s plan to install an awning has been opposed by town councillors.

Members of the planning committee said they wanted to support Berries Coffee in Hart Street but that the proposed red awning would be too bright.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “I think we really ought to support it. They have done so well with the outdoor area.

“But if the pictorial representation is truly the colour I can’t help but say ‘no’, although my heart really wants to say ‘yes’.”

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision by December 14.