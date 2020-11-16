Monday, 16 November 2020

‘Too close’

PLANS to extend a house in Berkshire Road, Henley have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

The owner wants to extend the ground and first floors. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a planning committee meeting the extension would be too near the boundary of a neighbouring property and not leave enough space for guttering.

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision by November 27.

