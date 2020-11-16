‘Too close’

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
PLANS to extend a house in Berkshire Road, Henley have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.
The owner wants to extend the ground and first floors. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a planning committee meeting the extension would be too near the boundary of a neighbouring property and not leave enough space for guttering.
South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision by November 27.
16 November 2020
More News:
Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say