Garden study

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
PLANS to replace a single-storey rear extension at a house in Friday Street, Henley, have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Henley Town Council has objected to Michael Spedding’s proposal, which also includes replacing a garden shed with a studio.
Mayor Ken Arlett said the development was out of character in a conservation area and would constitute overdevelopment.
16 November 2020
More News:
Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say