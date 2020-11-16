Surprised by sauna

DOG walkers were surprised to stumble across a wood-fired sauna in the middle of woodland near Nettlebed.

It turns out that a pair of enterpreneurs from London were responsible for the portable sauna, which they plan to rent out at events for £400 per day.

Andrew Woosenden, who owns the Nature Spa and Mobile Sauna Company with Victoria Maddox, built the sauna on his friend’s private estate in the woodland.

He started it while living in a barn on the estate during the first coronavirus lockdown in March and completed it at the end of last month.

Miss Maddox says: “The sauna is really beautiful. There is a massive window to take in the views around you. We will be building a second one and hope to keep it in the Henley area.”