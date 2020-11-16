Man charged with murder

A MAN has been charged with murder of a woman whose body was found at a beauty spot near Watlington.

Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week. He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on January 8.

The body of Carole Wright, 62, from London, was found at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate on Friday, October 23.