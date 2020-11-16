Man charged with murder

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
A MAN has been charged with murder of a woman whose body was found at a beauty spot near Watlington.
Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week. He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on January 8.
The body of Carole Wright, 62, from London, was found at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate on Friday, October 23.
16 November 2020
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
