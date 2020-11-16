Shop change

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
PLANS to alter a shopfront in Henley town centre have been approved.
Sahana Estates was given permission by South Oxfordshire District Council to install a new shop window and new stall riser, the panel below the window which raises it from ground level, and a flush fascia sign board at 21 Market Place.
The town council’s planning committee had objected, saying the shop front should be preserved.
16 November 2020
More News:
Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say