Shop change

PLANS to alter a shopfront in Henley town centre have been approved.

Sahana Estates was given permission by South Oxfordshire District Council to install a new shop window and new stall riser, the panel below the window which raises it from ground level, and a flush fascia sign board at 21 Market Place.

The town council’s planning committee had objected, saying the shop front should be preserved.

