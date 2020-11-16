June Miriam Giles — June 23, 1940 to October 28, 2020

JUNE Miriam Giles, née Lanfear, was born on June 23, 1940 at the Marlborough Nursing Home in Bath Road, Reading, and was fondly known as “Junie”.

Her first family home was in Calcot before moving to live in and around Mortimer.

She started off at Great Park Farm, near Stratfield Mortimer, and then lived in King Street and finally the Old Police House on The Street, Mortimer Common.

Her father, Jack, who served in the Home Guard during the Second World War, was a forester and a part-time fireman. Her mother, Lucy, was a nanny.

June had a sister, Diana, who was five years younger, and they spent many happy family times together, including a holiday in Holland. Later, the whole family holidayed in Sidmouth, Hayling Island, Weymouth, Jersey, Majorca, Turkey and the Isle of Wight.

As a child, June enjoyed spending time with the animals the family had over the years — pigs, chickens and dogs, including a Jack Russell called Speedy. She used to help milk the cows at Great Park Farm with her friend Rosemary.

She attended school in Mortimer and then used to cycle to her secondary school, Ryeish Green in Reading.

Her father used to fondly call her “ferret” because she was always ferreting about. They had a very close bond and he prepared an area of garden at Great Park Farm for her so she could grow her own daffodils and cosmos.

After leaving school at 15, June started working as a nanny to the Lambton family in Mortimer. She enjoyed the job and kept in touch with all four children for the rest of her life.

She then went to work at Hill’s in Reading, which sold baby clothes. In 1967 she met her husband Peter, who was from Henley. They met while ballroom dancing and one of their first dates was a visit to Brands Hatch, which June loved. She would always say she wanted to drive around the race course one day.

They were married at St Mary’s Church in Mortimer in 1969 and moved to Earley, where they lived very happily for more than 50 years.

June was a loving wife to Peter, a caring mum to Miriam and Claire, a thoughtful mother-in-law to Matthew and Phil and, more recently, a fun, loving granny to Megan, James, Jessica and Poppy.

Both sons-in-law recall how she was “like a mum” to them, cooking an omlette for dinner or producing a lovely roast dinner.

The kettle would always be on for a cup of tea or a Diet Coke in the fridge ready. She welcomed them into the family instantly.

June loved caring for people and this was particularly evident in her role as a nanny. She also helped look after the elderly in a care home. Following the death of her father, she helped care for her mother together with her sister.

Even when her daughters had moved out she would get pleasure delivering Miriam and Claire’s ironing and quite often delivered them a cottage pie for tea.

She always put everyone else before herself. She was a hard-working wife supporting Peter with his work and she rarely sat down to relax and take time for herself.

She went without things in order for others to enjoy them and even delivered local papers while pushing Miriam in a pram, just to “make ends meet”.

June enjoyed gardening — roses were one of her favourite plants and she loved the scent of freesias.

She also loved knitting, creating pram blankets for some of her grandchildren, whom she adored and looked after. There was always fresh jam doughnuts or the biscuit tin available on a visit. The youngsters would also know that if they wanted to stay for lunch it would be a tin of tomato pasta shapes, which she always made sure were in the cupboard for them.

June loved shopping and enjoyed rummaging through the sales, often buying items for family members. She would never go without her pink lipstick either.

She also enjoyed driving and one of her friends recalled that when June passed her driving test she went up the road at nearly 100mph.

Sadly, in recent times, June’s health had deteriorated. She became immobile and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. At this point she needed more care at home.

Peter did a great job caring for her with the help of carers who came to the house for nearly two years. He was dedicated to making her feel as comfortable as possible and caring for her in the same way she used to care for all her children.

In October 2018 June went to stay at the Sunrise of Sonning care home, which she described as like being on a cruise ship.

Even though they lived apart, June and Peter spent as much time as possible together. Peter used to visit three times a week and they celebrated their golden wedding in June 2019 with a small party in the home with family and friends.

Sadly, this year the family haven’t been able to visit June in person as often as they would have liked due to covid-19. However, they had regular Facetime calls and helped June celebrate her 80th birthday with a “window visit” at the care home.

She will be remembered as a wonderful person, who was kind, honest and reliable with a beautiful smile.

A private funeral will take place on Monday at 2.30pm. No flowers please but donations in June’s memory to Children in Need. Due to covid restrictions, a live webcast is available. Details from A B Walker on 0118 957 3650.