Roy Goodall — January 17, 1940 to October 31, 2020

ROY GOODALL, who was known as “Boxer”, was born in Nettlebed on January 17, 1940 to Sid and Phyllis Goodall.

He had a very happy childhood along with his sister Julia and brothers Brian, Trevor and Roger. Even though it was the war years, they made the best of everything.

Roy attended Nettlebed School, which in those days was a primary and secondary school. He had a very interesting school life, learning as well as getting up to mischief.

He left school at 15 and started a five-year apprenticeship as a carpenter. Once he had completed this. he went on to become a first class carpenter for the rest of his working life.

Roy lived life to the full. He was a very good footballer, an occasional cricketer and a very good darts player, who played for the Bird in Hand in Henley in the darts super league. But football was his passion. He was an avid Oxford United supporter for which he got a lot of stick, which he just brushed aside when he went to watch home games with his good friend Bill.

He often didn’t get home until after 11pm and he would say the game went into extra time — he didn’t mention the Swan pub was by the ground!

Roy was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2016. The initial treatment of radiotherapy and medication seemed to be working but after a year he became ill again. More medication followed which helped a little.

In February this year he was admitted to the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed for 10 days to sort out his medication. The care he received there was second to none. The staff were brilliant and nothing was too much for them.

In May Roy had a fall and was taken to hospital. Then the cancer came back with a vengeance and palliative care was the only option.

He was admitted to Acacia Lodge nursing home in Henley, where Thelma Clutson and her team were amazing. Nothing was too much for them under extremely difficult times with covid-19 and all the conditions they have to adhere to.

Roy was married to Heather for 50 years and they had two children, George and Kelly, and three grandchildren, Lewis, Bradley and Bailey.

The family advise men to have a test for prostate cancer.

Any donations for Sue Ryder would be gratefully received via funeral directors Tomalin & Son in Reading Road, Henley.