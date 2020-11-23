We’re still busy, say estate agents despite second coronavirus lockdown

ESTATE agents in Henley say they are still busy despite the second coronavirus lockdown in England.

They are among the businesses to have escaped having to close for four weeks following huge rises in covid-19 infections and deaths.

The Government says people can leave home to visit estate agents, view residential properties or move house.

The Penny & Sinclair office in Hart Street is not open but is staffed and people can make an appointment.

Director James Donigan said: “We can carry out physical viewings and valuations. We’re restricting viewings to people who are in the position to buy and we encourage people where possible to do a preliminary video tour or virtual valuation.”

Staff who visit properties follow the covid-19 precautions, wear PPE and do not allow more than two people from one household inside.

Mr Donigan added: “We switch on all the lights and open the doors and windows and restrict the viewing time.

“In reality, the procedure that we already had in place when we came back on May 13 is still in place. The only difference now is we’re operating behind a locked door.

“It has been very busy. A lot of people who have been on the market since May are keen to find something before the stamp duty ‘holiday’ ends.

“October was the best month we have ever had for sales agreed.”

He said traders such as plumbers and electricians were also working, which helped create “movement” in the economy.

Stephen Christie-Miller, who leads the residential team at Savills Henley, said the office in Bell Street was open for appointments only.

He said one of the team of staff was working in the office and another from home and they swapped every week.

Mr Christie-Miller said: “If one of us gets the virus that whole team would then be quarantined for two weeks so the other team would come in after we have cleaned the office. “We’re still doing valuations using PPE and we’re doing viewings but only people who have sold and are cash buyers.

“It does mean far fewer people coming if they have got a house to sell but they are serious when they do. It is almost business as usual.”

He said the office had been very busy between the lockdowns.

“We have sold an enormous amount of properties—– we never dreamed of selling quite so many,” said Mr Christie-Miller. “The only problem is there’s not much left to sell.”

Tim Peers has kept his office in Duke Street open but clients must make an appointment.

He said his staff would prefer to do the viewings to get feedback but clients could do this themselves as it was safer than having the buyer, seller and his staff in the property at the same time.

Mr Peers said: “For clients of a certain age, it’s actually to their benefit to make themselves scarce.

“It’s when you start taking people from London that you have to ask yourself, ‘Is this an essential viewing?’ Should they be travelling from London to look at a property?”