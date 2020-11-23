Nursery raises £1,000 for Children in Need

A NURSERY in Henley helped raise almost £1,000.

The Old Station Nursery in Fair Mile invited children and staff to come dressed in their pyjamas on Friday in return for a small donation.

Manager Julie Crake said: “We choose to support Children in Need, a charity very close to our hearts, as it supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

“Wearing our pyjamas to nursery was a fun and easy way for us to help raise money for this incredible charity.”

The nursery is part of the Old Station Nursery Group whose nurseries raised a total £986.50 between them.