Nursery raises £1,000 for Children in Need

Monday, 23 November 2020
A NURSERY in Henley helped raise almost £1,000.
The Old Station Nursery in Fair Mile invited children and staff to come dressed in their pyjamas on Friday in return for a small donation.
Manager Julie Crake said: “We choose to support Children in Need, a charity very close to our hearts, as it supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.
“Wearing our pyjamas to nursery was a fun and easy way for us to help raise money for this incredible charity.”
The nursery is part of the Old Station Nursery Group whose nurseries raised a total £986.50 between them.
