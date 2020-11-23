Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nursery raises £1,000 for Children in Need

Nursery raises £1,000 for Children in Need

A NURSERY in Henley helped raise almost £1,000.

The Old Station Nursery in Fair Mile invited children and staff to come dressed in their pyjamas on Friday in return for a small donation.

Manager Julie Crake said: “We choose to support Children in Need, a charity very close to our hearts, as it supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

“Wearing our pyjamas to nursery was a fun and easy way for us to help raise money for this incredible charity.”

The nursery is part of the Old Station Nursery Group whose nurseries raised a total £986.50 between them.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33