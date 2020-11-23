Monday, 23 November 2020

Spotty fun at Rupert House School

CHILDREN and staff at Rupert House School in Henley wore spotted accessories in exchange for a donation. 

These included Pudsey bear ears, hats, bow ties, socks and T-shirts

They also ate cupcakes decorated with yellow icing and Skittles.

The younger children took part in a Pudsey colouring competition, while the older pupils wrote  Pudsey poems. The winning entries were judged by the school council.

Year four children learned about the artist Yayoi Kusama, who uses dots in her work.

On Friday morning the children joined fitness coach Joe Wicks in completing his 24-hour exercise challenge for the charity and cheered him on to the finish.

