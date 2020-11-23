Extension objection

PLANS for a single storey rear extension at a house in Elizabeth Road, Henley, have been opposed by town councillors.

Members of the planning committee recommended refusal of Debbie Mason’s application after hearing from Stefan Gawrysiak, who lives next door.

Mr Gawrysiak is a town councillor and member of the committee but spoke against the plans as a member of the public.

He said that a planning inspector had stated in 2006 that no new windows should be included in the north and south walls of Mrs Mason’s house and that “no windows should face windows”.

The proposed window in the north flank looked directly into the windows of his main bedroom and lounge and over the patio.

The proposed extension went 4m beyond the existing rear building line and stopped less than 1m from the rear boundary.

Mr Gawrysiak said he and his partner Catherine Notaras would be able to look from their bedroom directly through the proposed roof lights into next door’s kitchen and the neighbour would be able to look into their bedroom.

There would also be light spill from the roof lights into their bedroom.

Mr Gawrysiak said they had a “good relationship” with their neighbour and had sent them the same comments.

He left the virtual meeting while councillors debated the application.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, was due to make a decision by Wednesday.